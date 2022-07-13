3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after buying an additional 179,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.
In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About 3M (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
