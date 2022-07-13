4,826 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,826 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.00.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

