48,879 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.