abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.69

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $7.65. abrdn shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn (SLFPY)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.