Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $293.62

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.62 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.38). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 163,014 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of £622.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3,593.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 289.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.62.

In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 246,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.22), for a total value of £667,700.64 ($794,125.40).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

