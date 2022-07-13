Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.36 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

