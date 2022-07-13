Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average of $153.20.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.