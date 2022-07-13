Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,908,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in CF Industries by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

CF stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

