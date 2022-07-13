Advisor Partners LLC Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.