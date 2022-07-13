Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.34.

Shares of AC opened at C$16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$26.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.83.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The company had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz bought 4,126 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

