Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €182.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €182.00 ($182.00) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Barclays set a €155.00 ($155.00) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($142.00) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AIR stock opened at €100.46 ($100.46) on Monday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($68.28) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($99.97). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €107.09.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

