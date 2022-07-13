Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12,727.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $57,546.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,193. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,473 shares of company stock worth $688,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

AOSL opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $891.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

