Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

NYSE F opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

