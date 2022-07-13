Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

