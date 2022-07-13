Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

