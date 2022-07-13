Altus Wealth Management LLC Sells 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Altus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

GOOG stock opened at $2,296.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,262.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2,539.78.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

