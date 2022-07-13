American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $70,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express stock opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.83. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

