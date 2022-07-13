Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $156.44

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after buying an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after buying an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $620,626,000 after buying an additional 114,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

