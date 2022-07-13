Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $156.44

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.89.
Several analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
APTV opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
About Aptiv (Get Rating)
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptiv (APTV)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.