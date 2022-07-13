Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Price Target at $33.75

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($170.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($110.00) to €27.50 ($27.50) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

