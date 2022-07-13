Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Target Price at $56.67

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hexcel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hexcel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.
Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.
HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
HXL opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.16.
) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after buying an additional 337,683 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hexcel by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Hexcel by 1,253.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.
