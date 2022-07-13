Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Target Price at $56.67

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HXL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hexcel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hexcel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

