Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Price Target at $248.50

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International stock opened at $216.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.49. Lennox International has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $345.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

