Analysts Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) PT at $23.14

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.52.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,652,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 389,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

