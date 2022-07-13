Analysts Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Price Target at $171.83

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE SI opened at $60.28 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

