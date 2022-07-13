Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $105.71

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $79.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.13. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

