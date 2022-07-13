Analyzing ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and ImmunoGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$143.88 million ($4.00) -2.33 ImmunoGen $69.86 million 16.48 -$139.30 million ($0.60) -8.70

ImmunoGen has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. ImmunoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phathom Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and ImmunoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 ImmunoGen 0 2 2 0 2.50

Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 419.71%. ImmunoGen has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 96.36%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

Volatility & Risk

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoGen has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and ImmunoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -173.17% -76.63% ImmunoGen -140.30% -82.39% -34.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of ImmunoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About ImmunoGen (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical programs include IMGC936, an ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc.; and IMGN151, an anti FRa product candidate. The company has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.