Analyzing Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 2 3 0 2.60

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a consensus price target of $17.66, indicating a potential upside of 2,220.63%. Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million 0.25 -$81.07 million ($0.52) -1.46

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -12.16% -197.69% -47.51%

Summary

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

