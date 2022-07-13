Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,500.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGLOY. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($39.84) to GBX 3,800 ($45.20) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

