ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 5,496 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 796,397 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,639,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after buying an additional 101,722 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,307,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,250,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after buying an additional 216,050 shares during the period.

BSCN opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

