ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,245 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $137.40 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

