ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after buying an additional 426,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,028,000 after purchasing an additional 775,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,704,000 after purchasing an additional 188,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.