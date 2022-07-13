Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

