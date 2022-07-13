Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.25. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 3,547 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies.

