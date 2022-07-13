ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $2,470.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,470.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASOMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($45.79) to GBX 2,900 ($34.49) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,615 ($19.21) to GBX 1,075 ($12.79) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($44.01) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $11.20 on Friday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

