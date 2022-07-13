ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $2,470.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,470.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASOMY. Exane BNP Paribas raised ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($48.76) to GBX 2,500 ($29.73) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($57.09) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($45.79) to GBX 2,900 ($34.49) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

ASOMY opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. ASOS has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $65.59.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

