Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

