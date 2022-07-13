Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 82 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,296.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,262.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,539.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

