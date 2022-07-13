AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 28,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

T stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.