Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Head-To-Head Survey

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get New Gold alerts:

This table compares New Gold and Avalon Advanced Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 0.65 $140.60 million $0.17 4.18 Avalon Advanced Materials $10,000.00 3,232.43 -$2.96 million N/A N/A

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 15.36% 8.64% 3.22% Avalon Advanced Materials -3,257.14% -0.25% -0.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New Gold and Avalon Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 392.96%. Given New Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Gold is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

New Gold has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Gold beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Nechalacho project comprises eight contiguous mining leases covering an area of 5,786 hectares located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the East Kemptville project that consists of an exploration license covering an area of approximately 1,165 hectares located to the northeast of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia; the Separation Rapids project, which includes nineteen mineral claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Kenora in Ontario; and the Lilypad project comprising 14 claims, including 166 new claim units or cells covering an area of approximately 3,299 hectares in located to the northeast of the Pickle Lake in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.