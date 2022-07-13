Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

ISRG stock opened at $202.13 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

