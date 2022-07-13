Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,553 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $133.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.