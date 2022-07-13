Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

AVID has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

