B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

ZION opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,419,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,663,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 429,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 396,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

