B. Riley Lowers GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target to $7.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 107.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37.

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 89.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

