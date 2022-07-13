Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.