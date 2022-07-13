Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $117.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

