Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 807 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 143.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.25.

IDXX stock opened at $362.46 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

