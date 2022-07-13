Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $4,394,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

