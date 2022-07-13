Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 564 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.63.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.