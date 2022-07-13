Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

