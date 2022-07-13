Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 523 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $413.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

